April Flix: Preview ‘Blockers,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ & More With Kingsley

Global Grind
Young people in 3D movie theater

Source: Izabela Habur / Getty

Social media star Kingsley previewed this month’s big movie releases in his April 2018 movie guide.

His picks include Blockers, which finds parents trying to stop their kids from having sex on prom night, and A Quiet Place, which he says is set in a “post-fucking-disaster” where people have to stay silent to avoid danger.

Traffik with Omar Epps and Paula Patton looks like a diverse psychological thriller, and we should all know what to expect from Amy Schumer‘s I Feel Pretty and Avengers: Infinity War based off their trailers.

Watch Kingsley’s full rundown below and click through to see the full trailers for his picks.

photos