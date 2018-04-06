Entertainment News
‘Black Panther’ Will End A 35 Year Public Movie Ban In Saudi Arabia

Black Panther is reaching another milestone by breaking yet another barrier. The Marvel blockbuster will be the first movie to premiere in Saudi Arabia since their public movie ban was lifted. For the first time in 35 years, a movie theater will open in Ridyah and Saudi’s will journey to Wakanda.

The 620-seat movie theater will screen Black Panther for five days. There will be a gala premiere for the film and to celebrate on April 18th. The next movie to be screened will be Avengers: Infinity War. 

Saudi Arabia banned movie theaters in the 1980’s due to ultra-conservative religious guidelines.

The public movie ban was lifted from the country in December by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman and his desire to change Saudi society. There are plans to open hundreds of theaters in Saudia Arabia over the next decade.

Marvel's Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It's clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda!

photos