Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us About This Epic Burrito Hack?

Happy National Burrito Day to all the stuffed tortilla lovers out there.

There will forever be a debate about who has the best burritos, ever since Chipotle came along and changed the game for Mexican food spots everywhere.

Tell me something better than a Chipotle Burrito — Gabe 〽️ (@mejiafgabe) March 17, 2018

whole foods burritos are 323x better than chipotle plssssssssss @ me — carlin (@camwestS) March 26, 2018

Well, thanks to Buzzfeed, we now know a quick hack that would make your Chipotle burrito 1000 times more fire.

This hack will make you love burritos from Chipotle even more than you already do 🌯#NationalBurritoDay pic.twitter.com/B65V2112mX — BuzzFeedVideo (@BuzzFeedVideo) April 5, 2018

Now all you have to worry about is actually trying to finish it.

