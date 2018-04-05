Mom Guzzles Down A Four Loko After Mistaking It For An Energy Drink

There’s only one thing you can expect after you mistake a Four Loko for an energy drink. Things are going to go really bad, really fast.

Check out what happens when one mom was tricked into thinking the alcoholic beverage was an energy drink and she took it straight to the head.

Soooooo my moms coworker told her that 4 Lokos was an energy drink and she chugged that shit lmao pic.twitter.com/HLcGRYHZY5 — Nina Bonina (@NonsenseNinaboo) April 4, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: