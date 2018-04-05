Who’s Pregnant on Love and Hip Hop?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

In a pure moment during Monday night’s episode of Love and Hip Hop, Dime and her hometown sweetheart, athlete Shawne Williams, learned at the that they were about to be parents following the reality starlet feeling nauseous and fatigued…. for weeks ….?

Ladies you all be thru it…. that’s like when you think your hungover… but you’re really pregnant! Right?? (crickets)

