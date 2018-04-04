Cardi B gives us ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album tracklist ahead of its release

Cardi B’S debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ comes out this Friday, April 6th. She’s not waiting until then to show us the titles of the songs on the album, dropping the tracklist on IG earlier today. It appears there are very few collaborations according to the list other than the 21 Savage assisted ‘Bartier Cardi’ we know about and of course being Offset’s baby momma, (allegedly) we knew they’d have a part it in.

She did however caption the post “More surprises when the album drop ..any questions you have don’t Ask me ! You will find out on FRIDAY” so perhaps not all is revealed quite yet!

Check out the tracklist and new song “Drip” feat MIgos below, and listen to 97-9 The Beat all weekend as we play songs from the new project!

