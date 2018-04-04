Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B gives us ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album tracklist ahead of its release

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
2 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B’S debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ comes out this Friday, April 6th. She’s not waiting until then to show us the titles of the songs on the album, dropping the tracklist on IG earlier today. It appears there are very few collaborations according to the list other than the 21 Savage assisted ‘Bartier Cardi’ we know about and of course being Offset’s baby momma, (allegedly) we knew they’d have a part it in.

She did however caption the post “More surprises when the album drop ..any questions you have don’t Ask me ! You will find out on FRIDAY” so perhaps not all is revealed quite yet!

Check out the tracklist and new song “Drip” feat MIgos below, and listen to 97-9 The Beat all weekend as we play songs from the new project!

“DRIP” Featuring @Migos out NOW!! Available everywhere!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

21 savage , be careful , cardi b , drip , invasion of privacy , Migos

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B gives us ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album tracklist ahead of its release

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
Cardi B gives us ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album…
 1 hour ago
04.04.18
How Many Of These Unwritten Black People Rules…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Your Black Card Might Be Suspended If You…
 3 hours ago
04.04.18
How To Find ‘The Man God Has For…
 4 hours ago
04.04.18
Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We…
 5 hours ago
04.04.18
Someone’s Getting A Whooping After Pulling This Prank…
 6 hours ago
04.04.18
Moms: If You Play This Cruel Prank On…
 10 hours ago
04.04.18
Some Kids Are Terrified Of The Easter Bunny,…
 10 hours ago
04.04.18
The YouTube Headquarters Shooter Has Finally Been Identified
 10 hours ago
04.04.18
A Black Orchestra Remade Kendrick Lamar’s “All The…
 11 hours ago
04.04.18
Can Someone Explain Why The Kids Are Snorting…
 12 hours ago
04.04.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 14, 2016
Young M.A “Praktice” [New Video]
 24 hours ago
04.03.18
Power 96.1's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017
Logic Performs “Everyday” on ‘The Ellen Show’
 1 day ago
04.03.18
Deal Or No Deal
Here’s Your Chance To Be On Deal Or…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
Employees work at the Youtube headquarte
Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)
 1 day ago
04.03.18
photos