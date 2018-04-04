Live and Loca News
Yodel into Wednesday

Jazzi Black
Just here to remind you that we’re halfway through the week, and we have LOTS to smile about. This kid is one reason why. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey from Harrisburg, Illinois went viral after yodeling in Wal-mart. Why did he do this? Well, we really don’t know; but we’re here for it + it makes us happy. You go boy!

VIDEO SOURCE: https://twitter.com/localnimo/status/979344471627362304

