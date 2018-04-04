Yodel into Wednesday

Happy Humpday!

Just here to remind you that we’re halfway through the week, and we have LOTS to smile about. This kid is one reason why. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey from Harrisburg, Illinois went viral after yodeling in Wal-mart. Why did he do this? Well, we really don’t know; but we’re here for it + it makes us happy. You go boy!

VIDEO SOURCE: https://twitter.com/localnimo/status/979344471627362304

