WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are Snorting What?

Who would’ve thought that there would be a viral challenge more shocking than kids eating laundry detergent?

Well there is and it’s disgusting. The latest social media challenge involves teens putting unwrapped condoms in one of their nostrils and inhaling until the condom comes back out of their mouths.

Not only is the condom trend foolish, but it also has some pretty dangerous side effects. According to Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, air and nasal spray should be the only things that should be snorted up a nose.

He added, “Otherwise, anything else that goes up your nose can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection. The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke.”

Eat a tablespoon of cinnamon. Wash (pun intended) it down with a Tide pod. Then snort a condom. Clearly, #Darwinsim is stepping up its game. https://t.co/8Z3loYZhvA — Kelley Robbins (@kelannrob) April 2, 2018

2000s babies may snort condoms and eat Tide Pods but they are probably going to fix this cesspool of a planet Trade off, I guess — The Ingenious Bandit (@OhiniJonez) April 2, 2018

What your thoughts on triflin’ trend?

