Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are Snorting What?

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Colored Condoms

Source: TEK IMAGE / Getty

Who would’ve thought that there would be a viral challenge more shocking than kids eating laundry detergent?

Well there is and it’s disgusting. The latest social media challenge involves teens putting unwrapped condoms in one of their nostrils and inhaling until the condom comes back out of their mouths.

Not only is the condom trend foolish, but it also has some pretty dangerous side effects. According to Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, air and nasal spray should be the only things that should be snorted up a nose.

He added, “Otherwise, anything else that goes up your nose can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection. The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke.”

What your thoughts on triflin’ trend?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are Snorting What?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Is What Happens When A Man Is…
 2 hours ago
04.02.18
Jay-Z Teases David Letterman Appearance With Impersonation Of…
 3 hours ago
04.02.18
WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are…
 3 hours ago
04.02.18
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 4 hours ago
04.02.18
Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The…
 4 hours ago
04.02.18
Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!!…
 4 hours ago
04.02.18
LOL: Seeing The Dr. Seuss Remix To ‘Walk…
 5 hours ago
04.02.18
Parking Lot Justice: This Is How You Deal…
 8 hours ago
04.02.18
Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For…
 14 hours ago
04.01.18
FYI: DJ Khaled Can Still Get Busy On…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Stop Playin’: These IG Stars Had The Wildest…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer…
 17 hours ago
04.01.18
Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad…
 17 hours ago
04.01.18
Tricked: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Gucci Mane Offers DJ Suede $1 Million For…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
photos