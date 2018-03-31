WATCH: Rapper Fabolous Threaten His Longtime Girlfriend Emily B! He Allegedly Punched Her 7 Times In The Face!

According to USA Today’s NorthJersey.com rapper Fabolous punched his longtime girlfriend Emily B in the face seven time and threatened her brother and father. Here’s how the story is being reported:
Englewood Police said in a statement that John Jackson (Fab’s real name) turned himself in at 8:30 p.m. on a domestic dispute and making terroristic threat charge. He was later released from police custody.
The situation apparently stemmed from an incident that went down on March 7. Fabolous allegedly got pissed at Emily when he found out on Instagram that she was in Los Angeles at the same time he was and didn’t tell him.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, while on a flight back from Los Angeles, Emily told authorities that Fab threatened her via text, saying he wanted to hit her upside the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but “did not want to go out like that.”
She told police she was afraid because of what went down on March 7. Fab later hit her seven times in the face “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” Court documents say she ended up losing her two front teeth.
After the incident, “the victim called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her,” according to the affidavit.
When Fab arrived at the their residence, he confronted Emily, her brother, and father, and then went upstairs looking for his guns that had moved.
“When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them,” according to court documents.
Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower
