What’s The Scariest Roller Coaster You’ve Ever Been On? [VIDEO + POLL]

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
What’s the scariest roller coaster you’ve ever been on? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest:
- DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion
- Sophisticated Car Thief Gang Growing In Richardson, Dallas & Other Cities [VIDEO]
- Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’
- New Video: Rich Homie Quan “34”
- ‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save Lucious From His Stalker Therapist
- DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail
- No Charges For The Agent Who Groped Terry Crews — And The Reason Is Bizarre
- Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On Campus
- Devonte Hart, Boy Seen Hugging Cop In Viral Photo, Missing After Family SUV Goes Off A Cliff
- Here’s How HBCUs Boost The Wealth Of Black People
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)
9 photos Launch gallery
What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)
1. Terminator Salvation: The Ride Media Day At Six Flags Magic MountainSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Ciara Takes Over Six Flags - Goliath Renamed 'Fantasy Ride' In Her HonorSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Riding Batman the RideSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Comic-Con International 2015 - General AtmosphereSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Left to right: Tina Balena (cq), 29, of Santa Clarita; Ryan Van Horn, 28, of Murphys; Angel GladdenSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. COASTING TO A WHITE-KNUCKLE WORLD RECORDSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. The Green Lantern: First Flight Ride Opening Media Day At Six Flags Magic MountainSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Six Flags RollercoasterSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Rob and Chad Lowe ride 'Riddler,' at Six Flags Magic MountainSource:Getty 9 of 9
comments – add yours