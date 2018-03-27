Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and he’s bringing friends 

We had to know with all that music Chris Brown gave us recently on Heartbreak on a Full Moon, we were bound to see him perform some of that live, and we were right. Breezy just announced he’ll be hitting the road and will make 27 different stops so far at various locations around the country. Of course he had to show the DFW some love, landing at the Starplex Pavilion July 1.
Chris will also be bringing a few of his friends including newcomer H.E.R., 6LACK, and Atl’s own Rich the Kid. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow with the general public sale going down this Friday (Mar. 27) at 9 a.m. EST at Live Nation. Listen to Veda Loca in the Morning all week to win your way in!
TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the #HeartbreakOnAFullMoonTour with @hermusicofficial, @6lack, and @richthekid! And @jacquees ! Presales start 3/28 at 12pm local time. Get more info at LiveNation.com. Link in bio! ADDING MORE DATES TOO. Don’t trip. I’m just so excited. I want all the people to LIVE LAUGH LOVE AND BRING THE ENERGY. POSITIVE VIBES RING TO THE HEAVENS AND BELIEVE IT OR NOT IT HEALS AND COMFORTS YOUR SOUL. Found my purpose and I want us to elevate our consciousness. WE CAN CHANGE OUR PLANET WITH AN AFFIRMATION AND BELIEF. YOUR POWERS ARE ENDLESS. Remember that. ❤️
Chris Brown – “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” tour full dates:
June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 – Raleigh, NC* – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 12 – Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 15 – Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center
July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
*NO 6LACK
+NO H.E.R.
^NO Rich the Kid