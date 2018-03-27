Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and he’s bringing friends 

We had to know with all that music Chris Brown gave us recently on Heartbreak on a Full Moon, we were bound to see him perform some of that live, and we were right. Breezy just announced he’ll be hitting the road and will make 27 different stops so far at various locations around the country. Of course he had to show the DFW some love, landing at the Starplex Pavilion July 1.

Chris will also be bringing a few of his friends including newcomer H.E.R., 6LACK, and Atl’s own Rich the Kid. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow with the general public sale going down this Friday (Mar. 27) at 9 a.m. EST at Live Nation. Listen to Veda Loca in the Morning all week to win your way in!

Chris Brown – “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” tour full dates:

June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 – Raleigh, NC* – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 12 – Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 15 – Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center

July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

*NO 6LACK

+NO H.E.R.

^NO Rich the Kid

