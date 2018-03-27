Moe 3 & Moneybagg Yo Tag Team On A New Money Anthem

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

From the streets of North Dallas to across the internet streaming over 200 k views in less

than 5 hours (via worldstar). The Metroplex’s very own MOE 3 drops a potential new “get money” anthem for the

culture. Catch the flow if you can press play, and watch Money Bagg Yo deliver

a well respected collaboration record and visual. Whats understood

doesn’t have to be explained. New heat alert called “Numbers”.

