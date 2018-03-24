Pskillz
Block Boy Jb & 21 Savage New Visuals Alert “Rover 2.0”

Pskillz
Have you seen the most recent viral visuals to a sure enough radio, club banger

courtesy of Block Boy Jb & 21 Savage. The Memphis native & Mr “Hot sauce

on my chicken” break out the Rovers & concrete projects, in order

to express the need to maintain and stay focus. JB has been on top of the

wave every since Drake showed loved on “Look Alive”. One feature from the right person

could possible change your life. During the 979 Spring Fest BlockBoy Jb

warned us about upcoming exclusive heat dropping before April 1st.

