Block Boy Jb & 21 Savage New Visuals Alert “Rover 2.0”

Have you seen the most recent viral visuals to a sure enough radio, club banger
courtesy of Block Boy Jb & 21 Savage. The Memphis native & Mr “Hot sauce
on my chicken” break out the Rovers & concrete projects, in order
to express the need to maintain and stay focus. JB has been on top of the
wave every since Drake showed loved on “Look Alive”. One feature from the right person
could possible change your life. During the 979 Spring Fest BlockBoy Jb
warned us about upcoming exclusive heat dropping before April 1st.
