Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It Slow, But Your Inner Hoe Is Dying To Come On Out

Comedic actress Jasmin Brown has us dying with this funny skit.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It Slow, But Your Inner Hoe Is Dying To Come On Out

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 1 hour ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 16 hours ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 17 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 18 hours ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 19 hours ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
photos