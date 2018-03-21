WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone

It's official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time. 📈 With 35 million Tweets, fans can't get enough of #Wakanda Here's the breakdown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm5RF3mY2q — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018

That Wakanda reign just won’t let up.

This week, Twitter announced that Black Panther is officially the most tweeted about movie of all time…ever…in the world. Alerting us all on Tuesday, March 20, the social networking site also revealed the most retweeted post concerning the film is Kendrick Lamar‘s tweet about the Black Panther soundtrack.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

Most tweeted about hashtags related to Black Panther? #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda.

Most tweeted about characters from the film? Black Panther (of course), Killmonger, and Shuri.

Top tweeted movies of all time? Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Get into it.

