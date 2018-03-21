Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

That Wakanda reign just won’t let up.

This week, Twitter announced that Black Panther is officially the most tweeted about movie of all time…ever…in the world. Alerting us all on Tuesday, March 20, the social networking site also revealed the most retweeted post concerning the film is Kendrick Lamar‘s tweet about the Black Panther soundtrack.

Most tweeted about hashtags related to Black Panther? #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda.

Most tweeted about characters from the film? Black Panther (of course), Killmonger, and Shuri.

Top tweeted movies of all time? Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Get into it.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The…
 4 hours ago
03.21.18
G-Eazy
G-Eazy’s coming back to the DFW and he’s…
 18 hours ago
03.20.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance The Rapper Posts About Austin Bombings
 19 hours ago
03.20.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.20.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 21 hours ago
03.20.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 21 hours ago
03.20.18
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 24 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
16 items
Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
photos