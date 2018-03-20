G-Eazy’s coming back to the DFW and he’s bringing friends

G-Eazy has even wrapped up his Beautiful & The Damned Tour but he’s already making plans to do it again this summer. The Endless Summer Tour he just announced will have him back in the DFW at the Starplex Pavilion August 10. He’s not coming alone however, as Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz will also be accompanying him.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 23) at 10am EST.

Check out the full tour dates below…

July 20 — Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

July 21 — Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

July 24 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

July 28 — Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 29 — Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 31 — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 1 — Chula Vista, California @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 3 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 4 — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheatre

August 7 — Bonner Springs, Kansas @ Providence Amphitheatre

August 9 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

August 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavillion

August 11 — Rogers, Kansas @ Arkansas Music Pavilion

August 12 — Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 14 — Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 16 — Clarkston, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 — Noblesville, Indiana @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

August 22 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

August 24 — Darien Center, New York @ Darien Center

August 25 — Hartford, Conneticut @ XFINITY Theatre

August 26 — Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

August 28 — Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

August 29 — Washington, Pennsylvania @ Wild Things Park

August 30 — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 31 — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 1 — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

September 4 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 5 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

September 7 — Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8 — West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

