G-Eazy’s coming back to the DFW and he’s bringing friends

G-Eazy has even wrapped up his Beautiful & The Damned Tour but he’s already making plans to do it again this summer. The Endless Summer Tour he just announced will have him back in the DFW at the Starplex Pavilion August 10. He’s not coming alone however, as Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz will also be accompanying him.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 23) at 10am EST.
Check out the full tour dates below…
July 20 — Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre
July 21 — Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
July 24 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
July 28 — Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 29 — Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 31 — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 1 — Chula Vista, California @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 3 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 4 — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheatre
August 7 — Bonner Springs, Kansas @ Providence Amphitheatre
August 9 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
August 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavillion
August 11 — Rogers, Kansas @ Arkansas Music Pavilion
August 12 — Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 14 — Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 16 — Clarkston, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 — Noblesville, Indiana @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
August 22 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
August 24 — Darien Center, New York @ Darien Center
August 25 — Hartford, Conneticut @ XFINITY Theatre
August 26 — Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
August 28 — Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
August 29 — Washington, Pennsylvania @ Wild Things Park
August 30 — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 31 — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 1 — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
September 4 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 5 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Cellairis Amphitheatre
September 7 — Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 8 — West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre