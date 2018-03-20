Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll Put Your Yeezy Fandom To The Test

There is, however, one strict requirement.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

It can be hard to find the one if you’re a Kanye West fan.

The intense self-love Yeezy probably taught you can only go so far before you need a fellow Kanye lover to share your sentiments.

 

One website is here to make life easier for the stans. It’s called Yeezy Dating and according to the site, it’s specifically built for “fans of the genius Mr. Kanye West.”

 

The app is set to launch sometime in March, so make sure you sign up for the email list to get early access.

#Kanye #kanyewest #yeezy #yeezus https://t.me/yeezydating

A post shared by Yeezy Dating (@yeezydating) on

 

There is, however, one requirement if you plan on signing up.

You can’t be a Taylor Swift fan. 

 

It literally says on the site, “Taylor Swift fans are banned from this website.”

 

Sorry Swifties.

Guess they want to be sure of where your true allegiances lie.

Will you be signing up? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll Put Your Yeezy Fandom To The Test

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
Aaliyah & Prince Go Beautifully Together Thanks To…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Gets a 6 God Remix
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
54 items
4 Knowledge Is Power College Tour Visits Radio…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
6 items
Atlanta Hawks & Kap G Meet & Greet
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
10 items
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
photos