10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That Were Clues Of Miranda Running For Governor

Global Grind
Cynthia Nixon

Earlier this week, actress Cynthia Nixon‘s announcement that she’d be running for Governor of New York was met with many mixed reviews.

Despite how you feel about the star’s candidacy, true Sex and the City fans know that Nixon’s character Miranda was was always giving us clues that she’d run New York in some way, some day:

Just like most politicians, Miranda Hobbes was opinionated, headstrong and used her intellect to get folks on her side:

When it comes to reading bills that Gov. Cuomo allowed to pass, Nixon already has her reaction down pat:

What New Yorker wouldn’t want a Governor that knows a thing or two (or three) about fashion:

She also speaks a language that New Yorkers understand all too well:

Just because she’s a woman, that doesn’t mean that Nixon will go any less hard on her campaign than Cuomo:

So when it comes time to vote in November— maybe you should binge watch Sex and the City to see why you may (or may not) want the future of NY in Cynthia’s hands:

photos