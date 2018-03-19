Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

Cleveland Cavaliers coach, Tyronn Lue, announced on Monday that he’d be stepping down from his duties to spend more time focusing on his health.  Ironically, the surprising news came just one day after he and LeBron James exchanged some heated words on the court:

When asked how he felt about the coach’s decision to resign, James responded (with a hint of shade):

Which leads us to question whether or not the Coach and team captain have some sort of beef that’s been brewing for a minute.

But the duo has had just as many happy moments as heated ones — and we’ve got the pics to prove it:

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

 

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 2 hours ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 2 hours ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 4 hours ago
03.19.18
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim,…
 4 hours ago
03.19.18
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To…
 5 hours ago
03.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 10 hours ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 10 hours ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 19 hours ago
03.18.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 20 hours ago
03.18.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 21 hours ago
03.18.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 23 hours ago
03.18.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 24 hours ago
03.18.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 1 day ago
03.18.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
photos