Jeff Goldblum Sees All Of Your Thirst Tweets

Global Grind
Opening Ceremony & 'Isle of Dogs' Premiere Red Carpet - 68th Berlinale International Film Festival

Source: Isa Foltin / Getty

Who knew the ladies loved Jeff Goldblum so much? Apparently, women have been lusting for Mr. Goldblum for years on Twitter and the Oscar-nominated actor is finally reading off some of the tweets. Check out the video below.

 

 

photos