T Pain Just Made A T-Mix

Pskillz
0 reads
T-Pain is back at it AGAIN with a classic but current day

remix aka a T-Mix . After sampling a oldie such as

Shai with a new school Blac Youngsta type a flow,

you can’t go wrong or can you ? Press play check out

the Florida feon kill it.

BLAC YOUNGSTA , Noise on the net , remix , Shai , tpain

