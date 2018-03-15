Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On In Miami Right Now

Click the links for videos and images that are just too lewd to share.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
friends dancing on the beach for a party

Source: franckreporter / Getty

Going to Florida for Spring Break is low key an American tradition. But with camera phones and social media, things that use to just be fun, YOLO moments have turned into embarrassing viral moments that will follow you for life.

Unfortunately, a lot of guys went to Miami this year in particular just to expose and shame young girls trying to have a good time:

Some men are even accusing ladies of going to Miami during Spring Break just to cheat. SMH.

 

Thank goodness that we live in a time where women stick up for each other against misogynist haters:

 

Hit the flip to see the videos that started all the Miami talk.  Warning: Extremely Graphic Content. 

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On In Miami Right Now

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d…
 8 hours ago
03.15.18
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 8 hours ago
03.15.18
We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think…
 9 hours ago
03.15.18
When Rihanna Says Snapchat Is Dead, Snapchat Is…
 9 hours ago
03.15.18
James Corden Taps Shaggy In A Special Trump…
 10 hours ago
03.15.18
Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than…
 10 hours ago
03.15.18
What Could Someone Possibly Do To Make A…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
7 NCAA Tournament Cuties Worth Watching Every Single…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And…
 12 hours ago
03.15.18
5 On It: ‘L&HH Miami’ Star Bobby Lytes…
 12 hours ago
03.15.18
WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her…
 13 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
7 Times Nick Gordon Had Just A *Hint*…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
photos