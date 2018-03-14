This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Down To Do A New Xscape Album

Lots of folks tried to come for Kandi Burruss when she decided to do her own thing instead of making new music with her old group Xscape. But judging by their recent promo pics, we understand why the Real Housewife of Atlanta jumped ship.

lmfao I don’t blame Kandi for not having ANY time for this. pic.twitter.com/J15ll276aO — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) March 14, 2018

The ladies are definitely a decade late with their style in the photos — but no need for us to roast them. Just like Olivia Pope, the good folks on Twitter have it handled:

Xscape Kombat.

Round 1: Kickin It

Round 2: Off The Hook

Round 3: Unchained

Fatality: T.I. 's vocabulary https://t.co/yqUdQoi749 — I used to be So Gone now I got Love All Over Me (@Rockzawesome) March 14, 2018

See – No evil…

????? – No evil…

Speak – No evil…. pic.twitter.com/sr9YYfCiYU — Juicy Gentlman (@DariusAmore) March 14, 2018

Why they look like Mortal Kombat characters?! Decatur Kombat. pic.twitter.com/CBqftXmRXM — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) March 14, 2018

Xscape from evil https://t.co/hx8CgawfDk — DJ Sir Daniel🇧🇧 (@ToSirDWithLove) March 14, 2018

Damn, these look like knock offs of Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” accessories that would be sold in a beauty supply store. — NatoyaEbony (@NatoyaEbony) March 14, 2018

Trap Queen’s the Musical (a DreamGirls Parody) 🎶“You wanna sell some EBT? Baby, we’ll be theeeEeeerrreee.”🎵 pic.twitter.com/5o2xrtRe2o — I took the top off the Zantac (Ranitidine!) (@TheHeartbeat10) March 14, 2018

But um, you can check out their latest EP Here For It. If Tiny, Tamika and LaTocha can’t do anything right, they sure can sing.

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Mar 14, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: