Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This One’s For All The People In A Sunken Place At Work

It's real out here.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Navigating the work force can be hard work, especially if you’re Black, a person of color, or apart of a marginalized community.

While some of us might have The Autobiography of Malcolm X on Kindle, all of us can’t fight the power like Colin Kaepernick.

There’s bills that need paying and let’s be real — some of us would lose our mind if we missed a Thursday night happy hour.

If you’re blessed with a job where you can be your full self, shout outs to you!

But if you go into work everyday making yourself smaller, I see you and I feel you.

We live in a world where a simple hair choice can cost you a position.

 

Not to mention, offhand ignorant comments can really get under your skin.

 

So this one’s for the folks out there having to navigate.

For the people who might be more M’Baku

 

But you have to have some form of diplomacy every now and then like T’Challa.

 

For the ones who want to tear sh*t up like Yoncé…

 

…but you have to be satisfied with the light shade of a Queen Bey.

 

Hopefully, you can find a career where you’ll be valued as your true self…

 

..and if not, seek out that community that will love all parts of you.

 

You’re worth it.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This One’s For All The People In A Sunken Place At Work

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 1 hour ago
03.14.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 7 hours ago
03.14.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 8 hours ago
03.14.18
7 Times Nick Gordon Had Just A *Hint*…
 8 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 11 hours ago
03.14.18
We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than…
 11 hours ago
03.14.18
Dancer Kid The Wiz Proves That Once You…
 11 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Going Down! Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Wants…
 11 hours ago
03.14.18
The Carters Draw Inspiration From A Classic African…
 12 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Just A Matter Of Time Before We…
 13 hours ago
03.14.18
Here’s Visual Proof That When It Comes To…
 13 hours ago
03.14.18
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Kicks Off His “Bank Account” Campaign…
 15 hours ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
photos