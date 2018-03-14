Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

He's accused of doing the racist dirty work of his White superiors.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black officers in the Little Rock Police Department in Arkansas accused their African-American police chief, Kenton Buckner, of being a tool for racial discrimination against them on the behalf of his White superiors.

See Also: Charlottesville’s First Black Police Chief Resigns After Criticism Over Rally

Several of those Black officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city on Monday, Newsweek reported. Although Buckner is not named as a defendant in the suit, the officers criticized him harshly.

“I don’t know if he has made his career out of being the African-American who is tough on African-Americans and thereby useful to white leadership,” said attorney Mike Laux, who’s representing the officers. “He relieves white folks of a lot of their guilt.”

Buckner became the city’s 35th police chief in 2014 after spending 21 years with the Louisville Metro Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become that department’s assistant chief.

As head of the Little Rock Police Department, he receives a lot of love from the mostly White conservative Fraternal Order of Police because of his “authoritarian manner” and his willingness to “side with them time and again, particularly against criticism of racially unfair practices” from the Black Police Officers Association (BPOA), according to the Arkansas Times.

The BPOA has a longstanding dispute with Buckner. It reached a boiling point in 2017 when the association sent a letter to the City Board to complain about the chief’s pattern of discriminating against Black officers.

Laux pointed to several examples of discrimination involving the plaintiffs. In one instance, commanders suspended sergeant Willie Davis for 10 days after he reported a racist social media post from a White Little Rock Police Department recruit. The Black officers were also urged to “be patient” while their White peers received salary increases and promotions.

To the surprise of Little Rock officials, Buckner tried to leave the Little Rock department after just four years on the job. He applied for the police chief position in Charleston, South Carolina and was one of the five finalists for the position. However, Buckner announced on March 6 that he withdrew his name from consideration.

SEE ALSO:

Exposed! Ben Carson And His Wife Caught In A Lie About $31,000 Worth of Dining Room Furniture

What National Walkout Day Means For Black America

trayvon martin hoodie up

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin

9 photos Launch gallery

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin

Continue reading Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin

Six years ago today, Trayvon Martin was senselessly murdered. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 9 hours ago
03.14.18
We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than…
 9 hours ago
03.14.18
Dancer Kid The Wiz Proves That Once You…
 9 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Going Down! Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Wants…
 9 hours ago
03.14.18
The Carters Draw Inspiration From A Classic African…
 10 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Just A Matter Of Time Before We…
 11 hours ago
03.14.18
Here’s Visual Proof That When It Comes To…
 11 hours ago
03.14.18
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Kicks Off His “Bank Account” Campaign…
 13 hours ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 23 hours ago
03.13.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
I Cannaaa: 13 Things Only Millennials Can Get…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
White People Swear All Black People Look Alike,…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
photos