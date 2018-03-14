Entertainment News
The Carters Draw Inspiration From A Classic African Film Ahead Of Their ‘On The Run II’ Tour

'Touki Bouki' translates to 'Journey of the Hyena'

Just days ago, Beyoncé announced the On The Run II Tour—just in time for tax season—and the BeyHive went nuts. Not only will fans get to witness 4:44 meet Lemonade on stage, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden plan to join Bey and Jay on tour from their kitchen (LOL).

So, the On The Run II poster. Did you know that it was inspired by the classic African film, Touki Bouki? Directed by Djibril Diop Mambéty, the movie tells the story of two young impoverished men who steal money and clothing with hopes of booking passage to France to start new lives. The Senegalese drama won several awards, including the International Critics Award at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was shown in 1973.

Dope shit. Hit the flip to see the posters Bey shared on social media and get all your coins together so you can see the Carters live.

