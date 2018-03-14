News & Gossip
Mr. Hot Sauce On My Chicken Makes A New Career Goal

Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, better known as 21 Savage

has recently reached a higher mile stone than his last.

Congratulations from the DFW on the first national television

debut credentials on Ellen. Free gift for the crowd and announces

a new charity for the youth to learn about credit scores, and financial

literacy.

