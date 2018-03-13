Entertainment News
White People Swear All Black People Look Alike, But…

Global Grind
Trudeau State Dinner Guest Arrivals

Source: Pool / Getty

White people have often mistaken one Black person for another, suggesting that they think we all look alike.

There’s never a day that goes by where something like this doesn’t happen:

Or this:

Let’s not forget that one woman finessed an entire airline by pretending to be Quavo of the Migos, all because they think all Black people are the same. But what about all their vanilla-ness confusing people of color for centuries:

First of all:

 

Hit the flip for more White people looking like other White people.

