Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Mans Not Hurt: Getting Brutally Stabbed In The Back Didn’t Stop This Man From Getting His Party On

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Bloody knife in a hand

Source: pbombaert / Getty

Imagine being at a party with friends and going to get a drink at the bar, when all of a sudden, someone rams a knife in your back, right in between your shoulder blades. Nine times out of ten, you won’t continue on partying — but for one Brazilian man, the show still went on.

Twenty-two-year-old Elionardo Nascimen was literally stabbed in the back at the bar and says he has no idea who was behind the brutal attack, telling reporters, “I didn’t even see him approach. I just felt a punch in my back which nearly knocked me off my feet. I was a bit confused as to what had just happened and when a friend took a look and told me I had a knife in my back, I couldn’t believe it.”

Surgeons say that Nascimen only survived because the knife miraculously failed to hit his major organs and missed his spinal column by centimeters. If that isn’t crazy enough for you, check out the actual footage of Nasicimen partying with the kitchen knife protruding from his back.

Turn down for what?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mans Not Hurt: Getting Brutally Stabbed In The Back Didn’t Stop This Man From Getting His Party On

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NBA All-Star Game 2015
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour…
 1 hour ago
03.12.18
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Struggle Answers To Basic Questions…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Nailed It: You Can’t Watch This Video Without…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Aspiring Comedian Turns Slavery Into An Episode Of…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins Give GlobalGrind A…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Mans Not Hurt: Getting Brutally Stabbed In The…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 16 hours ago
03.11.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 16 hours ago
03.11.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 16 hours ago
03.11.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Fade Worhty: This Might Be The Dirtiest Play…
 22 hours ago
03.11.18
John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two…
 22 hours ago
03.11.18
Drake Says He’s Working On A New Album…
 22 hours ago
03.11.18
photos