Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two Kids & Now We’re Ready For A Mixtape

We've got some suggestions for the breakout star.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Moncler Genius Event - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising star John Boyega recently appeared on All Def Music’s Arts & Raps, and it was full of hilarious moments.

In one instance, the two kid co-hosts asked Boyega what his rap name would be if he considered a career. His answer was clean and to the point. Check it out below.

 

This isn’t the first time Boyega has considered a career in music. In a previous Instagram post, he teased the idea of dropping a mixtape.

 

This got us thinking…John does have a lot of epic pics that would be great for a summer release. Who needs rap skills when you’ve got the looks, right? Swipe through to check out some of John’s most mixtape-worthy pics!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two Kids & Now We’re Ready For A Mixtape

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fade Worhty: This Might Be The Dirtiest Play…
 2 hours ago
03.11.18
John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two…
 3 hours ago
03.11.18
Drake Says He’s Working On A New Album…
 3 hours ago
03.11.18
LOL: High School Goes Off To Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’…
 4 hours ago
03.11.18
Sterling K. Brown Is An Emotional Wreck In…
 5 hours ago
03.11.18
Sunday Soul: That Jam That Never Failed To…
 10 hours ago
03.11.18
Netflix Picks: A Thread Of Black Coming Of…
 10 hours ago
03.11.18
Slippie Redd: That Awkward Moment When You Slip…
 11 hours ago
03.11.18
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding…
 20 hours ago
03.10.18
Juelz, What’s Good? The Internet Is Roasting Santana…
 22 hours ago
03.10.18
Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write “Get…
 24 hours ago
03.10.18
Real Mom And Son Goals Is This Lit…
 1 day ago
03.10.18
A Billi Club: Black Panther And 12 Other…
 1 day ago
03.10.18
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
photos