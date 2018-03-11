John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two Kids & Now We’re Ready For A Mixtape

Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising star John Boyega recently appeared on All Def Music’s Arts & Raps, and it was full of hilarious moments.

In one instance, the two kid co-hosts asked Boyega what his rap name would be if he considered a career. His answer was clean and to the point. Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time Boyega has considered a career in music. In a previous Instagram post, he teased the idea of dropping a mixtape.

This got us thinking…John does have a lot of epic pics that would be great for a summer release. Who needs rap skills when you’ve got the looks, right? Swipe through to check out some of John’s most mixtape-worthy pics!

