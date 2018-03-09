News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’

It looks like The Bawse is home and resting just fine.

97.9 The Beat Staff
12 reads
Leave a comment
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

It looks like Rick Ross is home and on the mend after being found unconscious in his Miami mansion on March 1 and later hospitalized.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The rapper thanked his fans via Instagram on Thursday for all their well wishes.

Rocking a jacket that reads “Black Bottle Boys” with a bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé in hand, he captioned the pic :”Ain’t nothing like home. I love ya’ll.”

Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all – WLR

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As we previously reported, on Monday Rick reportedly returned home after a four-day hospital stay.

Last week, a caller told 911 that someone at the residence was found “slobbing out the mouth” and unresponsive with labored breathing. They also mentioned that the person in distress has had a history of seizures. While they didn’t mention a victim by name, Rick had two seizures in 2011 while traveling on two different occasions.

Authorities report that the victim woke up at some point and became aggressive.

Rick was allegedly taken to an area hospital, where he is getting respiratory treatment. And while some reports claim that he was on life support, sources close to him stresses that those rumors were not true.

Whatever the case, we’re just glad the Bawse is at finally home and resting. Get better Rick!

RELATED NEWS: 

50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’

Rick Ross Returns Home After Being Hospitalized

We Need To Talk About The Problem With Rappers Like Rick Ross

 

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

rick ross

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame…
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
If You’re Fluent In Crazy You’ll Understand This…
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 10 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 20 hours ago
03.08.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 20 hours ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 21 hours ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 21 hours ago
03.08.18
5 Dope Chicks To Binge Watch On Youtube…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
Nikko FungChung Teaches Culture & Diversity In Children’s…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas…
 23 hours ago
03.08.18
#CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict…
 24 hours ago
03.08.18
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 2 days ago
03.07.18
10 items
5 Quotes From Powerful Black Women On International…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
photos