Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week

The pop diva has spoken.

Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Mariah Carey graced the public spotlight again with a revealing interview for V magazine on Wedesday.

The singer is currently working with Roc Nation to conjure up new music, and Mimi briefly reflected on her process up to that point.

Since this is a Mariah Carey interview, it’s wonderfully filled with touches of shade, call-outs and clarification on who Mariah Carey is…just in case folks didn’t know.

 

Ms. Carey reflected on everything from the Grammys, to Jay-Z, to gospel singer Kierra Sheard. Swipe through for our reaction to some of the most hilarious and inspiring moments!

Continue reading Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week

