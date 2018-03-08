Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week

3 reads Leave a comment
Mariah Carey graced the public spotlight again with a revealing interview for V magazine on Wedesday.
The singer is currently working with Roc Nation to conjure up new music, and Mimi briefly reflected on her process up to that point.
Since this is a Mariah Carey interview, it’s wonderfully filled with touches of shade, call-outs and clarification on who Mariah Carey is…just in case folks didn’t know.
Ms. Carey reflected on everything from the Grammys, to Jay-Z, to gospel singer Kierra Sheard. Swipe through for our reaction to some of the most hilarious and inspiring moments!
