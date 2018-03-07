Volunteer At Church In Mesquite Charged With Sexual Assault (VIDEO)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, 65-year-old Dallas resident Larry Winn has been charged with sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl. Winn was a bus driver volunteer at Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite, TX.

