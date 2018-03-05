Ayye: Here’s Our Post Oscars, New Week, March Mood

People of color everywhere rejoiced in unison last night after Jordan Peele accepted the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, becoming the first Black writer to do so.

Jordan Peele is the first Black writer to win for original screenplay. He's just 1 of 4 Black writers to be nominated….IN NINETY YEARS. #Oscars — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 5, 2018

No one was more excited for Peele than his Key & Peele partner, Keegan Michael Key:

Find you a man who cheers for you the way that Keegan Michael Key cheers for Jordan Peele 🙌🏼 #Oscars #GetOut pic.twitter.com/VlroXhQ4Pl — Mayumi M (@mayooms) March 5, 2018

In honor of a new week, a new month and a new Black Oscar winner, we’re kicking off the week with some unity — and lit dance moves. Happy Monday.

