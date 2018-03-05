50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’

As Rick Ross is reportedly fighting for his life, one of his rivals 50 Cent seems to care less.
According to TMZ, on Instagram the rapper posted a picture of Ivan Drago from “Rocky IV” of a scene where one of the characters Drago stands over Apollo Creed as Creed is dying. In the film, Drago says, “If he dies, he dies.”
In addition, 50 Cent posted the story about Rick Ross being hospitalized, mocking the seriousness of the situation, writing “no comment.”
He later added, “Look people this is not about me…it’s about when the lemon pepper came out.”
“Look at the little junkies in the comments saying that’s not funny that could be me.”
Sigh…
Of course, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this.
As we previously reported, on Thursday the Miami rapper was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in his home. TMZ noted that the caller told 911 that someone at the residence was found “slobbing out the mouth” and unresponsive with labored breathing. Authorities also reported that the victim woke up at some point and became aggressive.
Rick was allegedly taken to an area hospital, where he is getting respiratory treatment. Someone close to his camp claims that the rapper’s health issues could be heart-related.
While some reports claim that he is currently on life support, sources close to Ross have come out saying that is not true.
While it’s unclear what’s behind this most recent health scare, we do know that in 2011, Ross was hospitalized after suffering two seizures on two separate flights. Ross attributed the incidents to lack of sleep, but has since changed has lifestyle and diet, Fox News noted.
Prayers up to The Bawse.
In the meantime, we hope 50 Cent can find it in his heart to tone this nonsense down.
