Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of “Mulan”

Global Grind
11 reads
Leave a comment
Scenes from Mulan: Disney on Ice celebrates 100 hundred...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

It’s amazing what a little imagination and free time can do. These high schoolers took their class project to the next level when they remade a scene from “Mulan” and absolutely nailed it!

Check them out!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of “Mulan”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of…
 2 hours ago
03.03.18
Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found…
 22 hours ago
03.02.18
55 items
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Presents: Xscape Uplugged at…
 23 hours ago
03.02.18
ICYMI: Cheerleader Ejected From Game After Heckling During…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
This Smooth Mashup Of A$AP Ferg & Earth,…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
One Man’s Quest To Master The Art Of…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
‘You Kiddin’ Me’ Kim Kardashian Inks Deal On…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
4 Emotional Stages When You Discover Viola &…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Alec Baldwin Went For The Jugular In An…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps &…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters
 1 day ago
03.02.18
16 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH)…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
photos