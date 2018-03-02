Entertainment News
Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive In His Home

BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Our prayers and thoughts are with the boss, Rick Ross, who was hospitalized on Thursday after being found unresponsive in his Florida home.

According to TMZ, Rozay is now connected to machines to help him breath and to assist his heart in functioning. He was hospitalized after someone in his Miami-area home called 911 to report that he was breathing heavy and unresponsive at around 3:30 a.m.

You may recall that in 2011, Ross lost consciousness and suffered a seizure on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Memphis. However, he told Rolling Stone following the seizure, “It felt like I just dozed off on the couch. I actually got off the plane like, ‘Seizure? Y’all are trippin’.’”

The news comes months after Rozay dropped over 100 pounds following his initial health scare. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Teflon Don.

photos