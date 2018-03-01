1 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Live and Loca Podcast: 03-01-2018
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Black Women We Love
48 photos Launch gallery
Black Women We Love
1. Michelle Obama1 of 48
2. Chaka Khan2 of 48
3. Faith Evans3 of 48
4. Beyonce4 of 48
5. Oprah Winfrey5 of 48
6. Wendy Williams6 of 48
7. Toni Braxton7 of 48
8. Chilli8 of 48
9. Monica9 of 48
10. Sade10 of 48
11. Rihanna11 of 48
12. Patti LaBelle12 of 48
13. Tamar Braxton13 of 48
14. Marsha Ambrosius14 of 48
15. Mariah Carey15 of 48
16. Ledesi16 of 48
17. Lauryn Hill17 of 48
18. Jill Scott18 of 48
19. Sherri Shepherd19 of 48
20. Lisa Raye20 of 48
21. Jennifer Hudson21 of 48
22. Gladys Knight22 of 48
23. Kerry Washington23 of 48
24. Janet Jackson24 of 48
25. Nene Leakes25 of 48
26. Kandi Burruss26 of 48
27. Estelle27 of 48
28. Elle Varner28 of 48
29. Tamera Mowry-Housley29 of 48
30. Solange30 of 48
31. Brandy31 of 48
32. T-Boz32 of 48
33. Aretha Franklin33 of 48
34. Jada Pinkett-Smith34 of 48
35. Anita Baker35 of 48
36. Angie Stone36 of 48
37. Paula Patton37 of 48
38. Keri Hilson38 of 48
39. Mary J. Blige39 of 48
40. Tyra Banks40 of 48
41. Whoopi Goldberg41 of 48
42. Toni Morrison42 of 48
43. Beverley Johnson43 of 48
44. Tina Turner44 of 48
45. Vanessa Williams45 of 48
46. Chanel Iman46 of 48
47. Mary Mary47 of 48
48. Melanie Fiona48 of 48
comments – Add Yours