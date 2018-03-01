It’s Lupita Nyong’o’s Birthday And She’s Got A New Project Coming

Lupita Nyong’o has been working toward this big birthday announcement since 2013, when she secured the rights to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel, Americanah.

A few years ago @Lupita_Nyongo acquired the rights to adapt Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah and it finally seems that there might be movement on the adaptation. Lupita's #BlackPanther co-star Danai Gurira has signed on to write the script. We are so here for this! pic.twitter.com/5qSgKNSjnb — THE BLACK MAGIC NETWORK (@theblackmagicnw) February 24, 2018

On her 35th birthday, she announced the project, which will also star Danai Gurira, who had Luptia’s back throughout “Black Panther.”

After just eyeing Americanah on my shelf for a reread, this news gave me a huge thrill! As a refresher, Beyonce quoted Chimamanda in 2013's "***Flawless," "Feminist: the person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes." https://t.co/6U0FVC05pw — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) February 28, 2018

When I read @Trevornoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrimehttps://t.co/v4AfGe23P5 pic.twitter.com/QvrsETIEAc — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 21, 2018

