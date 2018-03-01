Entertainment News
It’s Lupita Nyong’o’s Birthday And She’s Got A New Project Coming

She acquiring the rights to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new classic “Americanah,” she plans to produce it with her Black Panther co-star.

Lupita

Lupita Nyong’o has been working toward this big birthday announcement since 2013, when she secured the rights to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel, Americanah.

On her 35th birthday, she announced the project, which will also star Danai Gurira, who had Luptia’s back throughout “Black Panther.”

photos