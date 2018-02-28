News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Grown Man Sh*t: Always Carry Cash

Cash is still king.

Team CASSIUS
2 reads
Leave a comment

The turtleneck gawd has returned to bless you with more grown man sh*t.

This week’s episode is about that paper, boy. While technology allows us to cram our pockets with less stuff that handles more things, cash is still king. Impressing ladies with the American Express is fun, but on some grown man sh*t, you always gotta have cash on you.

Dustin says keeping some paper in your front pocket is a must. If you’re at the strip club, you can’t be struggling to pull a stack out of your back pocket, unless you want to look like a loser. Plus, have you ever heard of someone getting pickpocketed from their front pocket? Exactly.

Need to pay off your girlfriend so your wife doesn’t find out she exists? There can’t be a paper trail, because trails are meant to be found. You know what you have to do.

With cash on you at all times, you can always buy time. And that’s some grown man sh*t.

Grown Man Shit Cash

Source: iOne Video / iOne Video

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Grown Man Sh*t: Always Carry Cash

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Would Okoye From ‘Black Panther’ Wipe The Floor…
 4 hours ago
02.28.18
WTF: There’s Something Hilariously Wrong With This Visual
 5 hours ago
02.28.18
When Your Lady Gets Jealous Of Your GPS
 5 hours ago
02.28.18
Baltimore Principle Gives The Step Routine Of His…
 5 hours ago
02.28.18
7 Lies Badass Bébé Kids Tell That Black…
 5 hours ago
02.28.18
Cyn Santana Going Off To ‘My Neck, My…
 6 hours ago
02.28.18
5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan…
 9 hours ago
02.28.18
It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The…
 12 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
44 items
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos