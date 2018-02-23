Entertainment News
Wakanda Bae: Which ‘Black Panther’ Star Caused The Thirstiest Tweets?

Movie goers across the world were left parched.

2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A major debate has popped off on Twitter that has left folks breathless, sweaty, and searching for the nearest gallon of water.

As you might know, Black Panther was released last week and it accomplished many things. Not only did it smash box office records, but it also gained praise from critics and fans alike.

But possibly more important, the film solidified certain stars as sex symbols, leaving people’s regular decorum in shambles.

Three guys in particular had the Twitter-verse parched.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

Bumpy Johnson swag…

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

 

And newcomer Winston Duke as M’Baku

 

Folks were not ready.

Friendships were questioned as people hotly debated which Black Panther bae deserved to be king of Wakanda (or king of the collective fantasy).

Swipe through to peep the thirstiest tweets for each BP star. Warning: Some arguments resulted in some NSFW confessions.

photos