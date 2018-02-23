Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could Get You A Job, According To This Woman

When millennial desperation turns into creativity.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Rostov State Rachmaninov Conservatory celebrates 50th birthday

Source: Valery Matytsin / Getty

If you find yourself amongst the wave of folks applying for a job, you know getting your cover letter right can be the biggest pain.

Some people can become so desperate, that they’ll do anything to stand out. Let 24-year-old Page Kemna tell you. She went an extra mile and decided to sing her cover letter in hopes of getting noticed by employers.

Page uploaded her clip to LinkedIn and it’s since been watched over 820,000 times with close to 1,500 comments.

Seems like her cover letter vocals are working. According to DailyMail.com, she’s had “lots of cool opportunities” from companies who’ve watched her video, and she’s now only “sifting through them.”

Could this be the start of a new trend?

Check out her catchy tune below and decide for yourself!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could Get You A Job, According To This Woman

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On…
 3 hours ago
02.23.18
Erica Ash Educating Others On The Word ‘B*tch’…
 5 hours ago
02.23.18
Watching These ASMR Videos Will Definitely Give You…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know…
 7 hours ago
02.23.18
“Just Beacause He’s Nice Doesn’t Mean He’s The…
 7 hours ago
02.23.18
Seeing Chadwick Boseman’s Infectious Laugh Will Make You…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
It Wasn’t Me: Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Look Alive: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Battle Blocboy…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 12 hours ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
#TBT: When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
photos