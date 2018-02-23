Entertainment News
Look Alive: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Battle Blocboy JB With His Own Dance Move

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Blocboy JB has started something with his outrageously lit dance moves. Now everyone wants to be as lit as the Memphis emcee was in his “Look Alive” video featuring Drake.

Even Lil Uzi tried to use Blocboy’s signature dance move against him:

 

Blocboy and his boys were so lit in the video that it spawned the #LookAlive challenge.

 

 

Drake even claims that Blocboy is his new favorite rapper, which means this is only the beginning for the 21-year old star. Hit the flip for more videos and to see how the #LookAlive challenge started.

photos