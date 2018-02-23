Look Alive: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Battle Blocboy JB With His Own Dance Move

Blocboy JB has started something with his outrageously lit dance moves. Now everyone wants to be as lit as the Memphis emcee was in his “Look Alive” video featuring Drake.

Even Lil Uzi tried to use Blocboy’s signature dance move against him:

Lil Uzi Vert and Blocboy have a friendly dance battle pic.twitter.com/cWZr2KR40O — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 19, 2018

Blocboy and his boys were so lit in the video that it spawned the #LookAlive challenge.

I just wanna let the white kid at the end to know that I know exactly how he feels 😂😂 @BlocBoy_JB pic.twitter.com/u2YJm81Vuf — adam22 (@adam22) February 22, 2018

Drake even claims that Blocboy is his new favorite rapper, which means this is only the beginning for the 21-year old star. Hit the flip for more videos and to see how the #LookAlive challenge started.

