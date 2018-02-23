Music
Wakandan Father-Daughter Duo Remix Childish Gambino To Sell Girl Scout Cookies

That moment when lil bae hits that high note though....too cute.

Global Grind
On a serious mission to sell as many Girl Scout cookies as they can, this father-daughter duo taped a parody video in which they remixed Childish Gambino‘s “Redbone.”

Watch up top and if you’re in Georgia buy a box of cookies to support. Oh, and peep the shirts. Wakanda forever.

Continue reading Wakandan Father-Daughter Duo Remix Childish Gambino To Sell Girl Scout Cookies

photos