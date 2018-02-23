News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Drake Maybe Having A Change Of Heart

Pskillz
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The rumors are beginning to spread as if Drake

is thinking about,possibly collaboration or even

new deal with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand under Addidas.

Check out Drake in the video expressing his thoughts

about what the “Jordan culture ” means to him.

Drake , Jordan , Kanye West , News on the Net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Drake Maybe Having A Change Of Heart

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 8 hours ago
02.22.18
#TBT: When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On…
 9 hours ago
02.22.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 10 hours ago
02.22.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 10 hours ago
02.22.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 10 hours ago
02.22.18
#SchoolGoals: Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The…
 11 hours ago
02.22.18
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse)…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Natalie Portman And Oscar Isaacs Bring Us Behind…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
7 Skits That Show Jordan Peele Was Thinking…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Watch: Beware ‘Black Panther’ Clapbacks If You’re A…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
LOL! Millennials Would Still Dominate The Olympics If…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Newest…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Jimmy Kimmel Finally Explains His On-Camera Reaction To…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
J. Prince Warns Birdman Over Doing Bad Business
 2 days ago
02.21.18
photos