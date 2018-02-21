LOL! Millennials Would Still Dominate The Olympics If These Were Real Events

The trend of making fun of millenials and claiming that we’re lazy, entitled know-it-alls is getting played out. Especially because members of Gen X are in our 20’s and 30’s now while most of the things Boomers say about millenials are things Gen Z kids do.

Why do people think millennials are teenagers when they are in their late 20s-late 30s? — King T’Kortney (@fakerapper) February 19, 2018

With that being said, the #MillennialOlympicEvents tweets are just as shady as they are funny.

But don’t get it twisted. Millenials are out here making real societal changes all while being called careless and lazy. And we can take a joke, unlike some.

1. Taking none of your bullshit

2. Organizing against injustice

3. Discarding outdated social norms in favor of true equality

4. Coming for you in 2020#MillennialOlympicEvents — Deborah Stanish (@DebStanish) February 21, 2018

Working three jobs praying you don’t get sick because a day off might mean you can’t pay rent because you have to pay for a degree you can’t use but were told that if you don’t get you’ll end up working three part time jobs and be unable to pay rent. #MillennialOlympicEvents — Fire Lyte (@IncitingARiot) February 21, 2018

