7 Skits That Show Jordan Peele Was Thinking About Race Way Before ‘Get Out’

With Get Out, Jordan Peele didn’t hold back on the horrors of racism.
His unique approach to the subject resulted in a movie that was scary, sad, sometimes funny, but most of all, authentic. Not to mention, it raked in over $250 million worldwide and received loads of award recognition.
Get Out wasn’t Jordan’s first successful attempt at tackling race in America. His amazing run on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, along with Keegan-Michael Key, resulted in some hilarious commentary.
To celebrate Mr. Peele’s 39th birthday, swipe through to check out the race subjects he took on with off-the-wall humor.
