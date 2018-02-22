Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The Face

0 reads Leave a comment
Trey Songz has been accused of hitting a woman in the face this past weekend during NBA All-Star Weekend. The incident happened at a party in the Hollywood Hills. The accuser alleges he got mad that she was talking to another man and punched her in the face,” writes Page Six.
She took herself to the hospital where she was treated with minor injuries and released, then told the story to the police. The L.A. City Attorney is reviewing the details of the incident and will decide if any charges will be filed.
Trey hasn’t officially commented on the reports, but he did post a cryptic tweet recently that said “this too shall pass.”
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours