Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The Face

Trey Songz has been accused of hitting a woman in the face this past weekend during NBA All-Star Weekend. The incident happened at a party in the Hollywood Hills. The accuser alleges he got mad that she was talking to another man and punched her in the face,” writes Page Six.

She took herself to the hospital where she was treated with minor injuries and released, then told the story to the police. The L.A. City Attorney is reviewing the details of the incident and will decide if any charges will be filed.

Trey hasn’t officially commented on the reports, but he did post a cryptic tweet recently that said “this too shall pass.”

photos