Angela Simmons Recreates Iconic Album Covers

Samsung Experience At NBA Opening Night

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

As part of a new campaign with Yummy Extensions, Angela Simmons paid homage to some of her favorite female musicians by recreating their iconic album covers. Many have tried to do the same but not many have succeeded. Hit the flip and let us know if Angela nailed the looks she was going for.

photos