Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF (Some You Won’t Believe)

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
2011 Children's Dream Awards

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

It’s always been a running joke that kids on television seem to grow up faster than kids in real life.

Obviously it isn’t true. But the fact that we’ve watched some of these characters week after week for years makes us feel like we really know them. So when they go from a baby to a bae, it’s just as heartwarming  as seeing your younger cousins grow up.

Parker McKenna Posey (Kady from My Wife & Kids)

Today is really somethin’ 🙂. #happyvalentinesday 💘

A post shared by Parker McKenna Posey (@parkermckennaaa) on

My two moods lately 😘☺️ | @fashionnova #novababe 💘

A post shared by Parker McKenna Posey (@parkermckennaaa) on

 

 

If you grown up Kady just blew your mind, you won’t believe what you see when you hit the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF (Some You Won’t Believe)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
The Truth About Death Row Records Is Revealed…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
If Black Panther Celebrated His Box Office Win,…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
Tessa Thompson & Gina Rodriguez Keep It Real…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
N.E.R.D. Performs in Los Angeles
N.E.R.D & Migos NBA All-Star Performance
 8 hours ago
02.20.18
2014 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Video: Tinashe ft. Future “Faded Love”
 8 hours ago
02.20.18
How Would You React To Seeing Someone’s Head…
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
Everyone Is Bonding Over This Dusty Old School…
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
Your Favorite Songs Get A Grocery Store Remix
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Reverts Back To Being…
 12 hours ago
02.20.18
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid,…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
photos